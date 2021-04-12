Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,211 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Hess makes up 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 344,302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hess by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,273 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Hess by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

HES stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.34. The company had a trading volume of 60,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.