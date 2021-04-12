Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 382 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.55.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $303.55. 15,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 184.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.31 and a 1-year high of $302.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.