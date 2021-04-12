Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,695 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,390,244. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $623.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $47.96 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

