Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 57,700 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

TM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,064. The stock has a market cap of $215.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.39. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $115.19 and a 52-week high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

