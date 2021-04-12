Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,596 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

CB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.70. 36,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,849. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.