Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.39. The company had a trading volume of 81,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,346. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average is $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.