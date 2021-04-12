Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.22. 333,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,954,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

