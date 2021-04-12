Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.41.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $6.07 on Monday, hitting $536.07. 32,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $273.76 and a one year high of $598.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.