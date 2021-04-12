Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 231.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $504.54. 50,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,049. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.75 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $241.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

