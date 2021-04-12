Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up about 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $63,585,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,075. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $151.25 and a one year high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

