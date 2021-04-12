Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $119.50 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,524 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $412.56. The company had a trading volume of 323,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,969. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.29 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

