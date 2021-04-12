Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $12.70 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,779 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $33.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $609.25. The stock had a trading volume of 757,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $533.41 and its 200 day moving average is $536.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.74 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $257.00 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

