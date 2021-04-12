Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $13.41 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.1% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $753,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,533,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

