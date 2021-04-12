Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $14.61 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $376.96. 106,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $258.18 and a 12 month high of $380.50. The stock has a market cap of $356.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.02 and a 200 day moving average of $339.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.45.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

