Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SEA by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after buying an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in SEA by 1,455.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $317,751,000 after buying an additional 1,493,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in SEA by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,191,000 after buying an additional 1,085,456 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.93. The stock had a trading volume of 86,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.81 and a 200 day moving average of $204.13. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

