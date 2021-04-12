Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,048 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,155,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.16. 4,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

