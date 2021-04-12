Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2,252.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 554,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.13. 57,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,695. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.98. The company has a market capitalization of $166.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.01 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.33.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.