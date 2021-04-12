Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,349. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,880 shares of company stock worth $33,262,901 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

