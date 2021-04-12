Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1,076.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,190 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.56.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,524. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,163.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

