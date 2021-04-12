Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.09. 12,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $136.38 and a one year high of $259.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.87.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

