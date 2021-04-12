Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,523 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,312 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $95.42. The company had a trading volume of 658,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,530,234. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $96.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

