Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.50. 49,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,216. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.07 and a 200 day moving average of $160.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

