Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.98. 291,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,332,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.85 billion, a PE ratio of 100.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.34 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

