Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

RTX traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $78.34. 196,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,283,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14. The firm has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

