Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 491.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $101.77. The company had a trading volume of 335,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082,064. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.81. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

