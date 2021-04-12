Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.11 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,066,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,762,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,773,093 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

