Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $476.57. 48,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,991. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.18 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $455.25 and a 200-day moving average of $471.29. The stock has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

