Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.42. 148,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,644,007. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

