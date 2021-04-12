Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $482.66. The stock had a trading volume of 57,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $246.80 and a one year high of $495.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,498,387 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.