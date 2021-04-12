Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 395.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 28.0% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $321.76. 47,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,923. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.66 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

