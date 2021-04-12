Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,395 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.95. 51,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255,209. The stock has a market cap of $174.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

