Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $617,316,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Equinix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in Equinix by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,499,000 after buying an additional 133,965 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $688.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 134.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $717.01.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

