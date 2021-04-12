Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,633 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,238,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.20. 8,041,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87.

