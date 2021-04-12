Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,764 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $330.46. 123,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,521. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The company has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.