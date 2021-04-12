Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. Calavo Growers posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $76.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.