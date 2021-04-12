Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) traded up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.28. 3,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 490,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $853.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,117 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,689,080. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Caleres by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

