Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 30,394 shares.The stock last traded at $27.50 and had previously closed at $27.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CALT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after purchasing an additional 697,687 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

