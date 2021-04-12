Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $35.21

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.21, but opened at $36.19. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 1,111 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

