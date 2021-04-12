Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Calloway’s Nursery stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.50. 854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382. The stock has a market cap of $113.86 million, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. Calloway’s Nursery has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.
About Calloway’s Nursery
See Also: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.