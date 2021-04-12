Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.35

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.35 and last traded at $65.34, with a volume of 11990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMBM shares. Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $952,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

