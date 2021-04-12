Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Trading Down 0%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $23.57. Approximately 842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.