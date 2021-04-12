Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.22.

CCO traded down C$0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting C$21.13. The company had a trading volume of 650,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,199. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion and a PE ratio of -157.61. Cameco has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$24.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

