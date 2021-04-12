Cameco’s (CCO) Hold Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cfra raised their price target on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.22.

CCO stock traded down C$0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching C$21.11. 674,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,807. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$24.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

