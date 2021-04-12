Canaccord Genuity Raises Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$7.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.91.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded up C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$6.40. 378,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.51. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$2.29 and a 1-year high of C$6.50.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

