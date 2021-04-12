Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.19.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3712 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.