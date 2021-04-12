Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE: CP):

4/8/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$495.00 to C$517.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$587.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$515.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$490.00.

3/30/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$505.00 to C$585.00. They now have a “tender” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$490.00 to C$560.00. They now have a “tender” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$455.00 to C$490.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$485.00 to C$500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$509.00 to C$587.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$480.00 to C$510.00.

TSE CP opened at C$471.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$62.80 billion and a PE ratio of 26.21. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of C$302.33 and a 52 week high of C$489.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$464.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$439.50.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.