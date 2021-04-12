Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $149.42 and last traded at $148.40. 926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNAF. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.25.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

