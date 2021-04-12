Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDUAF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $27.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.