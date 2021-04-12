Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDUAF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $27.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

