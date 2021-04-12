Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Down 21.1%

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT)’s share price fell 21.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 232,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 300,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market cap of C$41.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Candente Copper Company Profile (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

