Canfor (TSE:CFP) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

Equities researchers at CIBC started coverage on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of TSE:CFP traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,978. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$7.25 and a 12-month high of C$31.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.80.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canfor will post 2.3244513 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

